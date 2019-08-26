New ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' trailer released days before Star Wars land opening

There's less than 120 days until "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" premieres.

Disney fueled more excitement for the film by releasing a new trailer from its D23 convention.

The trailer's description on YouTube said, "The story of a generation comes to an end."

The release of this trailer comes just days before Disney World opens "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" at Hollywood Studios.

Between the movie trailer and theme park land opening, "Star Wars" fans, it's your week.

