New trailer for latest season of 'Handmaid's Tale' is about as intense as you'd expect

Season three: "Coming soon"?

We need a release date!

We'll rewind: Sunday was filled with entertainment -- from the Super Bowl itself to the halftime show to all those million-dollar commercials. So it would be understandable if the trailer for season three of "The Handmaid's Tale" slipped past your watch.

But it's not too late! We'll include it below. It's about as intense as you'd imagine, as it riffs on Ronald Reagan's "Morning in America" campaign ads, and then things take a turn, and go up in flames: quite literally.

For any other Gilead fans out there -- well, "fans" probably isn't the right word, as Gilead is awful! You know what we mean -- it does seem as if season three will likely land this spring, based on published reports across the internet.

The smash, award-winning Hulu hit, starring Elisabeth Moss, Alexis Bledel, Joseph Fiennes and Yvonne Strahovski, which is based on the classic Margaret Atwood novel from 1985, is expected to return most likely in April.

Digital TV Spy said seasons one and two landed in the last week of April in the U.S., so perhaps we can expect a similar date for season three, barring any delays. In the United Kingdom, season two started airing in May, meaning maybe we can expect a May slot (hopefully at the very latest?)

Praise be.

What did you think of the trailer? Are you excited to tune in for season three? Let us know in the comments.

