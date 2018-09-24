Nirvana's 'Nevermind' turns 27: 8 memorable and insane covers

It's hard to believe that 27 years ago Kurt Cobain and company changed the world forever when they released their second studio album, "Nevermind," which put the Seattle grunge rockers on the map.

While you couldn't go anywhere in the '90s without hearing "Smells Like Teen Spirit," other songs like "Come As You Are" and "Lithium" have gone on to inspire countless other musicians and artists to grab a guitar and scream at the top of their lungs.

Even much so that these songs have been covered endlessly from artists like Joan Jett to Patti Smith. Here are eight covers from the "Nevermind" album that are almost as good as the originals;

"Smells Like Teen Spirit," by Tori Amos

You can't go wrong with a little Tori Amos, right? Amos takes the grungy, fired-up song and slows it down into a haunting ballad with just her voice and the piano. Can't go wrong with this one.

"Lithium," by St. Vincent

Nirvana was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014, and St. Vincent's Annie Clark delivered a rousing rendition of "Lithium" that must have made Kurt proud.

"Smells Like Teen Spirit," by Joan Jett

That same night at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, Joan Jett covered "Smells Like Teen Spirit" and brought the entire house down. No one can do it like Joan.

"Come As You Are," by Metallica

It just feels right that the kings of metal covered the kings of grunge. Metallica's cover of the haunting "Come As You Are" is just perfection.

"Smells Like Teen Spirit," by Patti Smith

A folk version of "Smells Like Teen Spirit" from the godmother of punk rock? You're dang right. Patti Smith's voice is captivating, reeling you in note by note. This will be one that you'll want to listen to more than once.

"Lithium," by Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Uhh...who knew that Joseph Gordon-Levitt could rock so hard? His guitar-only cover of "Lithium" stays true to the original song, and it's just fun to see the actor pay tribute to Cobain and the band.

"In Bloom," by Sturgill Simpson

You might not know who Sturgill Simpson is, but maybe his cover of "In Bloom" will turn you on to the country/folk singer. Simpson proves here that Nirvana's music can transcend any genre.

"Smells Like Teen Spirit," by Pink

If there's any current pop singer who we want to hear cover Nirvana, it's gotta be Pink. So much of Pink's music is rooted in rock music, so it's no surprise she absolutely kills this cover. Rock on, Pink. Rock on.

Graham Media Group 2018