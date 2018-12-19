No ticket to 'Hamilton'? Here are 5 theaters bringing Broadway shows to Central Florida

The Peabody Auditorium in Daytona Beach is among Central Florida’s many performing arts theaters. (Image credit: The Peabody)

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tickets to the Orlando performance of "Hamilton" may be the most sought-after seats in the new year, but don't throw away your shot to see some other stellar theater performances being offered across Central Florida. Better yet, not one requires a plane ticket to New York.



Broadway and off-Broadway shows are taking place all across Florida next year. Here are a few theaters where you can see them in Central Florida, as well as a couple from Florida's east and west coasts.

"Miracle on 34th Street, the Musical" runs through Dec. 23 at Osceola Arts. (Image credit: Osceola Arts)

Osceola Arts

Osceola Arts, originally known as the Footlight Theatre Guild, when it debuted in 1961. In 2014, it was rebranded as Osceola Arts and today, the organization produces more than 150 performing and visual arts events each year. If you are looking for something fun for your family to do the weekend before Christmas, "Miracle on 34th Street, the Musical," may be just the ticket. Also, tickets to "Sister Act" or "Newsies" would make a great stocking stuffer.



What:

"Miracle on 34th Street, the Musical" - Now through Dec. 23

"Sister Act" -March 1 - 24

"Newsies" -July 12 - Aug. 4



Where: 2411 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee

For more information and tickets, visit osceolaarts.org.

“The Music Man” is performing at The Asolo Repertory Theatre in Sarasota through the end of 2018.

The Asolo Repertory Theatre in Sarasota

The Asolo Rep is kicking off its 60th season with the Tony Award-winning show "The Music Man," directed by Tony nominee Jeff Calhoun. The original Broadway production won six Tonys, including best musical.

Noah Racey, who plays lead character Harold Hill, also performed on Broadway. His credits include "Curtains and "Never Gonna Dance," and he also was part of the original Broadway cast of "Thoroughly Modern Millie."

Britney Coleman, who plays Marian Paroo, also has appeared on Broadway -- credits include the revival of "Sunset Boulevard" and "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical." The Asolo will then take on the drama "The Crucible" for a three-month run.



What:

"The Music Man" - Now through Dec. 29

"The Crucible" - Jan. 9 - March 28



Where: 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

For more information and tickets, visit asolorep.org

"La Cage Aux Folles" runs from Jan. 11 - Feb. 3 at The Titusville Playhouse. (Image credit: Titusville Playhouse Inc.)

Titusville Playhouse

This is the 53rd season for the historic theater. It is in the final year of a $1.7 million remodel so much of the Playhouse has a lot of new touches. The main stage has been renovated and locals rave about the experience and the caliber of the actors. Don’t miss out on this Titusville gem!



What:

"La Cage aux Folles" - Jan. 11 - Feb. 3

"Man of La Mancha" - Feb. 22 - March 17

"Sondheim on Sondheim" - March 22 - 24

"Thoroughly Modern Millie"- April 5 - 28

"Rent"- May 10 - June 2

Where: 301 Julia St., Titusville

For more information and tickets, visit titusvilleplayhouse.com.

"Something Rotten" is performing at The Peabody in Daytona Beach on January 9, 2019.

The Peabody in Daytona Beach

Daytona Beach may be known for its beautiful beaches, but did you know it also has a theater scene? Since 1949, The Peabody has been considered one of Central Florida’s preeminent showplaces for international and national artists. Elvis Presley, Liberace and Liza Minelli are just a few of the famous people who have graced the stage here. The 2,521-seat auditorium attracts thousands of visitors each year.

What:

"Something Rotten" - Jan. 9

"Finding Neverland" - Feb. 24

"The Sound of Music" - March 21

"Kinky Boots" - May 14

Where: 600 Auditorium Boulevard, Daytona Beach

For more information and tickets visit peabodyauditorium.org.

DPAC The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando.

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts



Even if you don’t get a chance to see Hamilton here, you must come see something to experience this beautiful venue and its many theaters. Fiddle on the Roof will debut here in March, and then the highly anticipated "Dear Evan Hanson" will make an appearance mid April. And then the historical epic "Anastasia" debuts in May and "Come From Away" will arrive mid-June.



What:

"Fiddler on the Roof" -March 5 -10

"Dear Evan Hansen" -April 16 - 21

"Anastasia"- May 14 -19

"Come From Away" -June 11 -16



Where: 45 S. Magnolia Ave, Orlando

For ticket information, visit drphillipscenter.org.

