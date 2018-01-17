Operation dirt: Preparations underway for Monster Jam 2018

ORLANDO, Fla. - Crews began to install the dirt flooring for Monster Jam Wednesday morning at Camping World Stadium in preparation for this weekend's event.

About 300 truckloads of dirt will cover the entire field at Camping World.

"After we lay our flooring down, we put about 12 inches of dirt across the whole base of the whole field, and then we build our jumps and bumps on top of that,” Craig Leiffer, with Feld Motor Sports, said.

The whole process of laying the dirt will take about 18 hours. Crews working at the stadium said they expect to finish it all by Wednesday night.

After the event, all the dirt will then have to be cleared out to make way for the 2018 NFL Pro Bowl game on Jan. 28 at Camping World.

Monster Jam is one of Orlando’s most popular and largest single-day stadium events, attracting capacity crowds of more than 60,000 fans.

For more information on tickets visit monsterjam.com.

The truck show happens this Saturday. Gates open at 5 p.m.

