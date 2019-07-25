Operation Varsity Blues is coming to Lifetime

You remember the big college admissions scandal from earlier this year, right?

In case you’ve been living under a rock, Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman are two of the biggest names when it comes to the accused parties. The news broke in March.

Operation Varsity Blues, as it’s been called by investigators, involves parents who allegedly bribed college admissions officials to allow their children in at different schools, including the University of Southern California, where Loughlin’s daughter, social media star Olivia Jade Giannulli, attended.

You can read about what’s happened so far:

Multiple news outlets, including BuzzFeed and People magazine, reported earlier this week that Lifetime will produce the movie. “A fictionalized account of the high-profile scandal has begun production,” People wrote.

So the big questions are: Who’s going to play Loughlin? Who’s going to play Huffman?

Can they play themselves?

Kidding on that last one.

The Lifetime network announced the news Tuesday with a working title of “College Admissions Scandal,” but the network acknowledges that the title may change, People says.

Getty Images Felicity Huffman exits the John Joseph Moakley U.S. Courthouse in Boston (Paul Marotta/Getty Images).

At last check, Huffman had pleaded guilty for her role. Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, have turned down a plea deal, and their case remains unresolved.

There’s no word yet on when the movie will air.

We’ll be waiting!

