ORLANDO, Fla. - Musician Nic Howell returns to Orlando Thursday to perform in his hometown.

Ahead of his performance 17-year-old Howell stopped by News 6 at Nine to talk about what inspires him. Watch the full interview at the top of this story.

In April, the Orlando native released his new song "Miami."

Howell and Ali Fulbight perform Thursday night at The Social. Find ticket information here.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.