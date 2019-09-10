Entertainment

Orlando radio station hosts free benefit concert for the Bahamas

Event happening Wednesday at House of Blues

By ClickOrlando.com Staff

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando radio station is hosting a free concert featuring Caribbean stars to help Hurricane Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas.

STAR 94.5 is hosting the event Wednesday beginning at 7 p.m. at the House of Blues Orlando on Buena Vista Drive.

Admission is free for every attendee who brings an item to donate to the cause, including canned goods, trash bags, over-the-counter medication, pet food and more. Donations can be dropped off at the station ahead of time in exchange for a ticket or they can be brought to the venue the night of the show.

Performing musicians include Wayne Wonder, Lucky Daye, Cham and more than a half-dozen others.

