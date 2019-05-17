Orlando to host a variety of food and drink events this weekend

Hungry for something new?

If you love to eat and drink, this weekend offers a great chance to explore the world of Orlando food and beverage. From a Hatian celebration to a dinner show, here's what to do on the local food scene this weekend.

Haitian Flag Day Celebration

We will be celebrating Haitian culture with a party at Orlando's top soul food spot. Come enjoy live music, amazing food and select drinks as we spin the best beats around. Bring your native flag for free entry.

When: Saturday, May 18, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Chef Eddies Restaurant, 595 W. Church St.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

HUSH: The Tasting Event

Welcome to HUSH. If you're reading this, welcome and congratulations on being one of the chosen. This invite-only event is for those looking for a change of scenery. The focus is on cocktails, hookah and conversations. This night is made for those who want to get out but are not trying to do the club or bar scene.

When: Saturday, May 18, 8 p.m.- Sunday, May 19, 2 a.m.

Where: Novelty at 101, 101 S. Eola Drive

Price: Free (Complimentary RSVP). More ticket options are available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Up to 55 Percent Off Beer Flights at Dead Lizard Brewing Company

Taste microbrews in an industrial-style taproom, with options including the Trippy Pippy's Red Dred Ale and Purple Skink West Coast IPA.

Where: 4507 36th St., Suite C

Price: $22 for Two (47 percent discount off regular price).

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

Up to 31 Percent Off Tickets to Orlando Forum Rock Dinner Show

The dinner show features rock and pop icons and is accompanied by a meal from the renowned chef, Russell T. Booth.

Where: 6362 International Drive

Price: $49 for One (25 percent discount off regular price).

Click here for more details, and to get this deal

