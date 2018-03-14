Oviedo High School Booster Club to host Spring Festival

OVIEDO, Fla. - The Oviedo High School Athletic Booster Club will host a Spring Festival from April 12-15.

The event, dubbed Family Fun on the Midway, will be held at Oviedo High School at 601 King St.

The festival features rides, games and food.

Discounted pre-sale tickets are available on March 31 and April 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Oviedo High School football stadium ticket booth.

Festival hours:

Thursday, April 12: 5pm-10pm

Friday, April 13: 5pm-11pm

Saturday, April 14: 1pm-11pm

Sunday, April 15: 1pm-10pm

