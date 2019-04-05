People are bidding thousands of dollars on eBay for 'Avengers: Endgame' tickets

In case you haven't noticed, people are really excited about the new "Avengers" movie. And by "really excited," we mean people are bidding thousands of dollars to get tickets to the movie for when it opens April 26.

When tickets went on sale for the epic superhero movie, movie sites such as Fandango and AMC had wait times of more than an hour for fans trying to snag a pair of tickets. Some people even reported that the sites completely crashed as fans waited to hop on those movie passes.

While some people would just wait patiently for about a week or so until tickets became available, People magazine reports that some fans are now engaged in bidding wars on eBay for the highly coveted tickets.

One bid in Oklahoma City has reached $2,500 for just one ticket, while a starting bid for eight tickets in Maryland is going for a cool $5,000. There are also many other bids that start at hundreds of dollars.

"Avengers: Endgame" is by far the most anticipated movie of 2019 and will likely break box office records once it officially opens.

Speaking of breaking records, the movie already broke Fandango's presale ticket records, and it only took six hours for that to happen. The movie beat out three "Star Wars" films ("The Force Awakens," "The Last Jedi" and "Rogue One") and last year's huge Marvel movie, "Avengers: Infinity War."

The movie stars all your favorite Marvel superheroes that have been in the last couple "Avengers" movies (like Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson and Robert Downey Jr., to just name a few), but it also stars the newest member to the Marvel universe, Captain Marvel, aka Brie Larson.

Marvel already scored a win when "Captain Marvel" broke into the billion-dollar club, so it wouldn't be so shocking if "Avengers: Endgame" does the same thing.

