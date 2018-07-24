Pop star Demi Lovato suffers heroin overdose, report says

LOS ANGELES - Pop star Demi Lovato has reportedly been taken to the hospital after suffering from a heroin overdose, according to TMZ.

Lovato, 25, was at her home in the Los Angeles area when emergency units were called just before noon Tuesday, News 6 sister station WPLG reported.

Lovato's condition is unknown.

The singer entered rehab for depression at 18, and also admitted to using drugs and alcohol. Lovato said she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder during her time at rehab.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.