Port Canaveral to be home to massive Carnival cruise ship

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. - Carnival Cruise Line says it will bring its largest ship to Florida's Space Coast.

Carnival said Tuesday that it had reached an agreement with the Canaveral Port Authority to make Port Canaveral the home of a ship that can accommodate 5,300 passengers. The 180,000-ton ship is set to debut in 2020.

The world's largest cruise operator already has three year-round ships based at Port Canaveral.

Construction begins later this year on the new ship, which will be powered by liquefied natural gas.

