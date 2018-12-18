Rapper Travis Scott Announces Astroworld will blast off in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Sun is down, freezing cold. That's how we already know, winter's here.
With it comes an early Christmas present for Travis Scott fans in Orlando.
The rapper and producer took to Twitter Monday to announce the second leg of his "Astroworld" tour, including a stop in O-town.
The "Sicko Mode" rapper plans to bring his energy and amped-up show to the Amway Center on March 15, 2019.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Thursday, Dec. 20, at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.
Below is a complete list of dates and locations for the second leg of the "Astroworld" tour:
Jan. 25 - Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena
Jan. 27 - Boise, Idaho at Ford Idaho Center
Jan. 29 - Portland, Oregon at Moda Center
Jan. 30 - Tacoma, Washington at Tacoma Dome
Feb. 4 - San Diego, California at Pechanga Arena San Diego
Feb. 6 - Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena
Feb. 8 - Los Angeles, California at The Forum
Feb. 11 - Tulsa, Oklahoma at BOK Center
Feb. 13 - Houston, Texas at Toyota Center
Feb. 17 - Kansas City, Missouri at Sprint Center
Feb. 18 - St. Louis, Missouri at Enterprise Center
Feb. 20 - Indianapolis, Indiana at Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Feb. 21 - Chicago, Illinois at United Center
Feb. 22 - Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum
Feb. 24 - Columbus, Ohio at Schottenstein Center
Feb. 26 - State College, Pennsylvania at Bryce Jordan Center
Feb. 28 - Buffalo, New York at KeyBank Center
March 2 - New York, New York at Madison Square Garden
March 3 - Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center
March 5 - Montreal, British Columbia at Bell Centre
March 7 - Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena
March 9 - Hartford, Connecticut at XL Center
March 12 - Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena
March 14 - Jacksonville, Florida at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
March 15 - Orlando, Florida at Amway Center
March 17 - Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena
March 20 - Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena
March 22 - Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena
March 24 - Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center
Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.