Rapper Travis Scott Announces Astroworld will blast off in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Sun is down, freezing cold. That's how we already know, winter's here.

With it comes an early Christmas present for Travis Scott fans in Orlando.

The rapper and producer took to Twitter Monday to announce the second leg of his "Astroworld" tour, including a stop in O-town.

The "Sicko Mode" rapper plans to bring his energy and amped-up show to the Amway Center on March 15, 2019.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Thursday, Dec. 20, at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.

Below is a complete list of dates and locations for the second leg of the "Astroworld" tour:

Jan. 25 - Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena

Jan. 27 - Boise, Idaho at Ford Idaho Center

Jan. 29 - Portland, Oregon at Moda Center

Jan. 30 - Tacoma, Washington at Tacoma Dome

Feb. 4 - San Diego, California at Pechanga Arena San Diego

Feb. 6 - Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena

Feb. 8 - Los Angeles, California at The Forum

Feb. 11 - Tulsa, Oklahoma at BOK Center

Feb. 13 - Houston, Texas at Toyota Center

Feb. 17 - Kansas City, Missouri at Sprint Center

Feb. 18 - St. Louis, Missouri at Enterprise Center

Feb. 20 - Indianapolis, Indiana at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Feb. 21 - Chicago, Illinois at United Center

Feb. 22 - Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum

Feb. 24 - Columbus, Ohio at Schottenstein Center

Feb. 26 - State College, Pennsylvania at Bryce Jordan Center

Feb. 28 - Buffalo, New York at KeyBank Center

March 2 - New York, New York at Madison Square Garden

March 3 - Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center

March 5 - Montreal, British Columbia at Bell Centre

March 7 - Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena

March 9 - Hartford, Connecticut at XL Center

March 12 - Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena

March 14 - Jacksonville, Florida at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

March 15 - Orlando , Florida at Amway Center

March 17 - Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena

March 20 - Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena

March 22 - Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena

March 24 - Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.