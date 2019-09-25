Red Hot Chili Peppers cover 'Just What I Needed' for Ric Ocasek

It's been a few days since lead singer Ric Ocasek of the new wave band The Cars died and tributes are still pouring in.

Artists like Weezer and The Killers have made tributes to 75-year-old Ocasek, who died unexpectedly on Sept. 15. The Red Hot Chili Peppers took their tribute to the next level by playing a cover of one of The Cars' greatest hits, "Just What I Needed" at a recent concert in Singapore.

RHCP bass player Flea posted a tribute to Ocasek on Instagram, writing, "What an interesting, smart, kind, funny man who made incredible records. I loved those Cars albums when I was a teenager. Perfect pop songs with those wicked Elliot Easton guitar solos. Absolute candy."

Flea sounds incredible on bass during the cover, and lead singer Anthony Kiedis does his best to hit those high notes Ocasek used to sing.

You can watch the fan-shot video of the cover here.

