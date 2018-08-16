Remembering the Queen: What's your favorite Aretha Franklin song?

Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul and a cultural icon, died Thursday, leaving behind a legacy of music that will live on forever.

Franklin is known for her such classics as "Think," "I Say a Little Prayer" and her signature song, "Respect," along with hundreds of others.

According to Chart data, which tracks music news and sales in real time, Franklin’s "30 Greatest Hits" album reached No. 1 on ITunes within an hour of the news of her death. "Respect" soared to the top of iTUnes top downloaded song to No. 2, also within hours of the news.

Franklin was the first female artist with 70 songs on the Hot 100 list. Her biggest Hot 100 hits include No. 1 “I Knew You Were Waiting,” No. 2 “Respect” and No. 3 “Until You Come Back to Me (That’s What I’m Gonna Do).”

