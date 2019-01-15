Report: Ariana Grande will headline this year's Lollapalooza

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 06: Ariana Grande preforms at Billboard Women In Music 2018 on December 6, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Billboard )

After Ariana Grande headlines Sunday night of this year's Coachella, she will say "thank u, next" and headline the other major and massive North American music festival: Lollapalooza.

According to Variety, the pop superstar was booked to perform at this year's Lollapalooza in Chicago, taking place Aug. 1-4. The report says that booking Grande had been in the works for months, long before Coachella organizers reached out to Grande to fill Kanye West's spot on the lineup.

Music festivals these days don't have the ties to alternative rock like they used to, so it's no surprise that Grande, whose last album "Sweetner" was met with rave reviews, and last single "Thank U, Next" was a pop culture phenomena, would headline one of the nights of the festival. If Lana Del Rey and Ellie Goulding can headline Lollapalooza, then so can Grande.

Music festivals in general have long been criticized for having an unequal gender balance in their lineups over the years, and Pitchfork found out that in 2018, "only a quarter of artists booked across 23 of the summer’s biggest fests were female or groups with at least one female member." Grande's headliner status moves the needle toward more inclusion.

Grande's massive North American tour begins in March and will take her to April, play Coachella, and will conclude in June, but Variety confirms their sources are adamant on Lollapalooza.

Lollapalooza's lineup is normally announced in mid-March, so it could be weeks or even months till the full Lollapalooza lineup is announced.

