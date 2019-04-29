Report: Organizers face the music, cancel Woodstock 50th anniversary festival

The much-anticipated Woodstock 50 anniversary concert is officially canceled, event organizers told Billboard.com Monday.

Tickets for the three-day festival Aug. 16-18 were supposed to be available last week, but festival organizers said Thursday ticket sales were delayed "while we refine logistical plans."

On Monday, Dentsu Aegis Network, the funders behind the festival, told Billboard.com the event was officially canceled.

“It’s a dream for agencies to work with iconic brands and to be associated with meaningful movements. We have a strong history of producing experiences that bring people together around common interests and causes which is why we chose to be a part of the Woodstock 50th Anniversary Festival," read the statement. "But despite our tremendous investment of time, effort and commitment, we don’t believe the production of the festival can be executed as an event worthy of the Woodstock Brand name while also ensuring the health and safety of the artists, partners and attendees."

Jay-Z, Dead & Company and The Killers were announced as headliners of Woodstock 50.

The festival was set to take place in Watkins Glen, New York, about 115 miles northwest of the original site.

There is a separate anniversary concert planned at the site of the original festival in 1969. New York’s Bethel Woods Center for the Arts’ 50th anniversary events are still planned for Aug. 15-18.

