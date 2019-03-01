Reports: Original 'The Mickey Mouse Club' mouseketeer missing since July

Dennis Day, an original "The Mickey Mouse Club" mouseketeer who starred in the 1950s TV show, has been missing since July, according to multiple reports.

KOBI-TV reported that Day, 76, of Phoenix, Oregon, vanished in July 2018. Day starred on “The Mickey Mouse Club” when he was 12 years old.

Day’s husband, Ernie Caswell, reported the former mouseketeer missing.

Police said Day was last seen walking down his driveway, saying he was leaving for a few days to visit friends. His car was found later along the coast, with two people inside who are unfamiliar to Day, according to officials.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.