Robin Williams' items for auction include Captain Hook sword, portraits of late actor

August 11 marks the one-year anniversary of Robin Williams' death. Take a look back through his remarkable life and career.

NEW YORK - Fans of the late comedian Robin Williams will be able to bid on hundreds of belongings he collected throughout his television and film career on Thursday, as well as art and other personal items.

Sotheby's in New York will host "Creating a Stage: The Collection of Marsha and Robin Williams," an auction that starts at 10 a.m. Thursday.

More than 300 hundred items are in the collection, including "film and entertainment memorabilia, including autographed scripts, awards, props and wardrobe associated with projects across Marsha’s and Robin’s careers," according to the auction house.

A portion of the proceeds will go toward charities that Williams and his wife of 20 years both supported. Some items will be sold to create the Robin Williams Scholarship Fund at the Juilliard School.

Sotheby's posted the lot on its website this week, with images of the one-of-a-kind items collected by the couple. Props, clothing, signed movie posters and Williams many awards are among the collection.

Here are a few items from Williams' most well-known film and television roles:

Captain Hook Sword

Dobbs for president buttons

Key to Keene, New Hampshire after filming Jumanji

Never released Mrs. Doubtfire movie poster

See the full collection here.

