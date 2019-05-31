Ronnie James Dio hologram concert set for Orlando this weekend

Those who always wanted to see Ronnie James Dio in concert but didn't have a chance to do so before he died of cancer in 2010, will have another opportunity to hear his iconic voice in a state-of-the-art Hologram show.

The Ronnie James Dio Hologram Show will be making one the three Florida appearances in Orlando at The Plaza Live on June 1.

The Dio Returns U.S. Tour will feature a line-up of Dio band members of 17 years performing aside the stunning Ronnie James Dio hologram.

The official band line-up will feature Craig Goldy on guitar, Simon Wright on drums, Scott Warren on keyboards and newer Dio family member Bjorn Englen on bass. The show will also feature renowned metal vocalists Tim ‘Ripper’ Owens of Judas Priest and Yngwie Malmsteen and Oni Logan of Lynch Mob.

This 90-minute celebration of Ronnie James Dio will include all of the great fan favorites – such as “Holy Diver,” “King of Rock N’ Roll” and “We Rock” – taking fans on a Dio journey from Rainbow to Black Sabbath, to his own Dio material – with the legend himself!

In August 2016, Eyellusion, the company responsible for creating the hologram, surprised fans when it debuted the Ronnie James Dio hologram at the Wacken Open Air heavy metal festival in Germany. The shows have left audiences in awe for the last three years in Europe.

Jeff Pezzuti, CEO of Eyellusion said, “Ronnie James Dio was not only known for his amazing vocals but also his incredible stage shows and performances. This show is a must see for all fans of Ronnie, new and old. The new stage production we have created plus the brand new Ronnie James Dio hologram have to be seen to be believed. This is a first of its kind metal show!"



