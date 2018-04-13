Salsa y Sazon celebrates Latin food, dancing at Altamonte Springs event

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - Organizers call Salsa y Sazon one of the largest Salsa events in the country.

Humberto Hormaza from Univision 26 told News 6 they expect at least 10,000 people at this year's festival at Cranes Roost Park in Altamonte Springs on Sunday.

"We are excited. We are anxious. We are happy!" Hormaza said.

The festival began with an idea four years ago about attracting all types nationalities to the city.

"We saw a great opportunity to really mix that Latin culture with great food, great music," Hormaza said.

Big names are set to hit the stage Sunday like Gente De Zona, Grupo Niche, Michael Stuart, and Charlie Cruz. Dozens of tents will be filled with foods from all over Latin America.

"There will be food from Cuba, from Venezuela, from Puerto Rico, of course!" Hormaza said.

Gates open at Cranes Roost Park at 11 a.m. Sunday. Kids under 12 will be admitted free.

