Say hello to your friends: Netflix to debut a reboot of 'The Baby-Sitters Club'

Hold the phone: "The Baby-Sitters Club" is getting a Netflix reboot, and this has to be the best news of the week.

"Hold the phone" seems like an appropriate reference, considering the books are based on landlines, right? That said, we have to wonder if "The Baby-Sitters Club" could even exist in 2019. The whole concept of having to meet up in one room and take phone calls seems ... old as heck, if we're being honest.

Anyway, let's skip chapter two (little inside joke for any of you BSC die-hards) and jump in to provide what we know. An original, live-action dramedy based on the beloved book series by Ann M. Martin is coming, officially. It'll be 10 episodes.

Kristy Thomas, Mary Anne Spier, Claudia Kishi, Stacey McGill and Dawn Schafer will be back, Netflix confirms -- so, no word on Jessi, Mallory, or any of the other smaller roles. Nothing has been announced about casting.

As most girls of the '90s will recall, BSC started with the books -- so many books! Especially when you consider the super-specials and the mysteries -- and then in 1995, a movie was made, starring Rachael Leigh Cook and Larisa Oleynik.

In total, more than 200 books were published in Martin’s series with more than 180 million copies sold, according to the streaming giant.

Martin will produce the Netflix reboot, so you know it's going to be good. We're ready for the snacks, courtesy of Claudia, some boy drama (tell us Logan will be making an appearance, please!) and all the happenings from Stoneybrook, Connecticut.

“I’m amazed that there are so many passionate fans of 'The Baby-Sitters Club' after all these years, and I’m honored to continue to hear from readers -- now grown, who have become writers, editors, teachers, librarians, filmmakers -- who say that they see a reflection of themselves in the characters of Kristy and her friends," Martin said. "So I’m very excited about the forthcoming series on Netflix, which I hope will inspire a new generation of readers and leaders everywhere."

Stay tuned for more information, such as a release date. (!!!)

Related: Get ready -- these shows, movies are coming to Netflix in March

Graham Media Group 2019