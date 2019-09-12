'Schitt's Creek' season 5 is finally coming to Netflix Oct. 10

If you get the network Pop TV, then you've already seen the fifth season of the critically acclaimed (and wildly funny) show "Schitt's Creek." But if you watch the show on Netflix, the wait for the new season is finally over. It debuts on Oct. 10.

The Canadian TV show starring comedy legends Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara has slowly and surely been gaining fans over the years on Netflix, and ever since it premiered in 2015 critics have said nothing but positive things about the show.

The show was created by Levy and his son, Dan, who happens to play Eugene Levy's character's son. The show follows the once-wealthy Rose family, which has lost all of its money and must move to a town called Schitt's Creek that they happen to own, thanks to a gag gift. The family's eccentric behavior (and that's an understatement) clashes with the simple life of the townsfolk, and of course, hilarity ensues.

The hype around the show has grown so much that the fifth season was recently nominated for four Emmy Awards, including best actress for O'Hara, best actor for Levy, and best comedy series. It's a huge honor for a TV show that started with a small yet loyal fan base.

If you've never watched this incredible show before, stop everything you're currently doing and sign onto Netflix immediately. You will not regret it, and it will add five years to your lifespan. It's that funny.

