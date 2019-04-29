Sight to see at Disney: Blue Angels to fly over Epcot

ORLANDO, Fla. - The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will fly over Epcot in early May in honor of Military Appreciation Month.

According to Disney, guests visiting Epcot on Thursday will have the rare opportunity to see some of the world’s best pilots in action as they fly over the park’s iconic Spaceship Earth attraction.

The Blue Angels are scheduled to make two passes over Epcot in the morning before flying to the Fort Lauderdale Air Show in Florida.

"If you’re planning to be at Epcot for the flyovers, a great viewing area will be between Spaceship Earth and the entrance to World Showcase," according to the Disney blog.

In 2015 and 2017, the Blue Angels performed similar flyovers to the cheers of thousands of guests at Magic Kingdom. At speeds of more than 250 mph, the Blue Angels performed a perfect “Delta Break” maneuver right above Cinderella Castle.

