So, who is going to die next week on 'Game of Thrones?'

The first two episodes of the new season of "Game of Thrones" have come and gone, and most of the characters who remain on the show are gearing up for one of the most epic battles the show has ever seen: the battle of Winterfell.

The Night King and his army of the dead have invaded Westeros and have their freakishly blue eyes set on Winterfell, where most of the major players are currently preparing for battle, and for some, death.

Sunday night's episode, called "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," showed the characters coming to terms with the possibility of death and, man, it's not looking good for some of our favorites.

There were emotional farewells, lots of drinking and one character fulfilled a lifelong goal, which is a clear sign on "Game of Thrones" that you're dying in the next episode. Here are the characters who we're most worried about in next week's big episode.

Ser Brienne of Tarth

Brienne of Tarth's entire journey on "Game of Thrones" has been about loyalty and service, so when Jaime Lannister, her faithful travel buddy from season two, took it upon himself to knight Brienne and make her the first female knight in all of Westeros, we knew it was lights out for the beloved character. Brienne's reaction to becoming a knight was one of the most joyful and happiest moments of the entire series, so many fans can sense that Brienne's demise is coming up. We're all going to ugly cry.

Grey Worm

Grey Worm and Missandei's budding relationship has been one of the happier storylines to come out of "Game of Thrones," so after these lovers had one last conversation before Grey Worm prepared his troops for battle, we knew it was all over for him. He promised Massandei that he'd take her back to her home city and protect her forever, but sadly, that probably won't happen for the couple. Grab some tissues, y'all.

Ser Jorah Mormont

Things aren't looking too hot for Daenerys' other trusted adviser, either. Before heading out for battle, Samwell gifted Jorah with his family's Valayrian steel sword, bringing Jorah to tears. Jorah has been through the ringer on "Game of Thrones," and this seems like his storyline might be wrapping up.

Podrick

Podrick has grown from a timid squire to a formidable fighter, all thanks to the help from his trainer, Brienne of Tarth. The upcoming battle seems like a fitting end to his storyline, after learning to come out of his shell and how to fight with a sword. How poetic would it be if he gave his life to protect Brienne's?

Tormund Giantsbane

Tormund has grown from a terrifying fighter who would kill anything that got in his way to a funny and gentle giant that loves Jon Snow and has a massive crush on Brienne of Tarth. Tormund has escaped death so many times on this show, so after he told the group of people surrounded around a fie in Winterfell about his quirky and hilarious backstory (he was raised by giants and drank giant's milk), it seems that Tormund may not make it past this battle.

Gendry

It's always been kind of implied that Arya had a crush on Gendry all the way back in season two, but many fans were not expecting Arya to lose her virginity with him once they reunited at Winterfell. While many would probably love for these two to fall in love, (also, imagine how delighted Ned Stark and Robert Baratheon would be, knowing their children like each other) this is "Game of Thrones" we're talking about, and nothing happy happens. But thanks for making all the dragonstone weapons, Gendry!

Theon Greyjoy

Oh, Theon. Once full of so much promise, Theon betrayed the family that raised him (aka the Starks) and ended himself up in the hands of Ramsy Bolton. Most fans don't feel bad for Theon in the slightest, but he somewhat redeemed himself by rescuing Sansa from Ramsy. Sansa and Theon were giving each other the eyes during the entire episode, so many think that Theon's time could be up, since he has formed some sort of relationship with Sansa. There's also the fact that he volunteered to protect Bran, and as he pointed out in the episode, the Night King only wants Bran dead. So yeah, good luck with that, Theon!

The Hound

Is the Hound going to die during the battle? It's tough to say. It seems like a natural end to his storyline, and he made amends with Arya after she left him to die a few seasons back. The only reason why the Hound might make it past the battle is because he has some unfinished business: killing his brother, the Mountain. Fans have wanted the epic showdown for a long time, and after the brothers met at the end of season seven and the Hound said some ominous things to him, it looks like we'll end up getting this battle.

There are a number of other characters that would, could (and probably will) meet their demise -- including Lyanna Mormont, Eddison Tollett or even Gilly (sidenote: something bad is going to go down in the Winterfell crypts during the battle, right?), but we have a feeling that all the characters above sadly won't make it to the end of the season. Say your good-byes now, folks!

