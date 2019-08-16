Sophie Turner wishes Sansa or Arya would have killed Cersei in 'GOT' finale

The "Game of Thrones" finale may have ended months ago, but that hasn't stopped fans (and the cast) from wishing for a different ending.

One of those cast members who would have liked to have seen things end differently is Sophie Turner, who played Sansa Stark.

Sansa ended the series as Queen of the North, which is a pretty sweet gig compared with other characters like Jon Snow, who was banned to live at the Wall for the rest of his life, but Turner wished that Sansa has the opportunity to tie up some loose ends.

In an interview with The Wrap, Turner admitted that she was happy that Sansa was able to remain in the North and rule it, but she would have liked for Sansa and her character's sister, Arya, to have been reunited with the mad queen Cersei.

"I thought Arya would kill Cersei," said Turner. "And I would like to have seen Sansa and Cersei reunited, or Arya and Cersei. But there were so many ways the story could have turned out."

Cersei ended up dying in the penultimate episode alongside her twin brother Jaime. The brother and sister were crushed by the crumbling castle around them and many fans were disappointed that Cersei had such an anticlimactic ending. Even Lena Headey, who played Cersei, wanted a bigger death for her character.

Fans are going to have to live with the fate of the show, but you never know if George R.R. Martin has some different tricks up his sleeve for whenever he finishes the last two books of the series.

