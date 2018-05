ORLANDO, Fla. - Disney Parks announced Tuesday the opening date for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

While Disneyland Resort’s expected opening date is summer 2019, Walt Disney World Resort guests will get in on the action in late fall 2019.

Guests will get to be in the middle of the action as they live in their own “Star Wars” stories.

