Stars from 'The Goonies' to attend MegaCon Orlando

1985: The adventure-comedy film "The Goonies," starring an ensemble cast of young actors including Sean Astin, Corey Feldman and Josh Brolin, and directed by Richard Donner, premieres in theaters. It would go on to gross more than $61

ORLANDO, Fla. - Three cast members of the 1980s blockbuster "The Goonies," including Corey Feldman, will attend MegaCon Orlando in May, the event announced this week.

Feldman, Sean Astin and Ke Huy Quan will be at MegaCon, which runs from May 16-19 at the Orange County Convention Center.

"The long-lost fortune of One-Eyed Willy was just a legend until this band of adventurers got their hands on it. From the classic The Goonies, we're bringing @SeanAstin, @corey_feldman & Ke Huy Quan #MEGACONOrlando2019!" MegaCon tweeted.

MegaCon previously announced that "Back to the Future" stars Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Tom Wilson and James Tolkan will attend the event, along with the "Boy Meets World" cast and many others.

