'Stranger Things' takes over MLB with limited edition bobbleheads

ORLANDO, Fla - The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has teamed up with Netflix and the Major League Baseball League to create Stranger Things bobbleheads.

The show now heading into its third season July 4 is a science fiction and horror series based on supernatural events occurring in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana in the 1980s.

The first episode of "Stranger Things" was watched by an estimated 15.8 million people within the first three days, according to the Nielsen ratings service.

Since the first season, viewers have been introduced to a character named Eleven, been transported to the a place known as the upside down and have come face-to-face with terrifying "Demogorgons".

The third season is already hinting at the strange events happening around Independence Day.

With baseball season heating up the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame is putting out three unique styles of bobbleheads featuring players and mascots in settings from the original show.

Demogorgon - These bobbleheads have a detailed depiction of the monstrous creature holding a ripped jersey for the given team and a baseball. The creature is also standing on a base with a 3D printed team's logo and baseball bat with nails and team logo.

Alphabet Wall - The bobblehead features current players sitting on a couch holding a baseball bat with the famous Christmas light backdrop and the teams name.

Mascot on Bike - This bobblehead features the team mascot on a bicycle wearing Stranger Things attire as they leave Hawkins. This bobblehead also includes Dart, the baby Demogorgon as it sits on the mascot's shoulder.

All the bobbleheads are currently available on preorder in the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame online store and are expected to be shipped in September.

*Note, not all teams are included, and not every team will have the three unique styles.

The bobbleheads are officially licensed by MLB and Netflix and are being produced by FOCO.

