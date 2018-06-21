Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of rapper XXXTentacion

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - A suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of South Florida rapper XXXTentacion, News 6 partner WPLG-TV reported.

The mother of XXXTentacion, whose real name is Jashey Onfoy, announced Thursday morning that an arrest had been made.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Veda Coleman-Wright confirmed a short time later that Dedrick Williams was arrested in connection with the rapper's death.

Williams, 22, was in jail Thursday morning on charges of first-degree murder and grand theft auto.

XXXTentacion was leaving RIVA Motorsports in his BMW when he was fatally shot Monday afternoon in Deerfield Beach, Broward Sheriff's Office deputies said.

Deputies said the gunman, who was wearing a red mask, and an accomplice fled in a black Dodge Journey. They said robbery may have been a motive.

The 20-year-old Plantation native was known as a rising star of the SoundCloud underground rap movement.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.