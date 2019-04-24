The ladies of 'Big Little Lies' have a group text, and yes, it includes Meryl Streep

Celebrities: They're just like us!

It's now almost a custom for groups of celebrity friends to admit there's a group text going on (see Taylor Swift's squad or the ladies from "SNL"), so it wasn't surprising to hear Nicole Kidman admit to Vanity Fair in a new interview that she and her co-stars of HBO's "Big Little Lies," also known as the "Monterey Five," have one, as well.

It's super fun to think of Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz and Shailene Woodley all texting each other around the clock, and it's even more fun to know that the show's newest castmate, Meryl Streep, is a member of this elite group chat.

Kidman mentioned a group chat during the interview and confirmed Streep is included, adding, "She’s very funny.”

No other castmates are included, especially not the boys.

Kidman told VF, “Look at the 'Friends' cast, they spent all that time together—they’re different because there are no men in our equation. I mean, there are, but they’re not on the group chat, let’s put it that way.”

Witherspoon was also quoted in the article saying that the cast of ladies had dinner with each other during the entire filming process and Streep told incredible stories about her time in Hollywood.

Oh, to be a fly on the wall!

"Big Little Lies" doesn't premiere on HBO until June 9, but in the meantime, just imagine the hilarious conversations this group of ladies must have. Do you think Streep sends them memes?

Watch the trailer for season two of the show below.

