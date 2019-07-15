Listen to the new soundtrack for 'The Lion King' -- it will give you all the feels

Let us just start out by saying nothing can ever replace the original version of "The Lion King."

After listening to the soundtrack for the new live-action remake, however, this movie may come close.

Disney released the highly anticipated soundtrack late last week, featuring most of the songs you remember, but Disney also gave us a new Beyoncé song, “Spirit,” as well as the Elton John song “Never Too Late,” which plays over the credits.

Pharrell Williams produced many of the songs, including “Can You Feel the Love Tonight?,” “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King,” “Hakuna Matata, “The Lion Sleeps Tonight" and “Mbube.”

The music also incorporates sections from "The Lion King" on Broadway with “He Lives in You.” This song also appeared in "The Lion King II: Simba's Pride" in 1998.

Hans Zimmer, the original composer, reprises his role and receives a little help from Chance the Rapper.

Listen to some of our favorites and let us know what you think. If you close your eyes and imagine realistic animals singing the songs, you may just save yourself a trip to the theater.

"Circle of Life"

"I Just Can't Wait to Be King"

"Mbube"

"Hakuna Matata"

"Be Prepared"

"The Lion Sleeps Tonight"

"Can You Feel the Love Tonight"

"Spirit"

"Never Too Late"

"He Lives In You"

