The new trailer for Netflix's 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' will send shivers down your spine

When Netflix announced that it was rebooting "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," millennials everywhere who grew up watching Melissa Joan Hart as the lovable Sabrina rejoiced. But when the first teaser trailer came out last month, featuring Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina (remember her as Sally Draper from "Mad Men?" She's all grown up now!), viewers realized this reboot was about to be a whole lot spookier.

Based off the comic strip of the same name, Sabrina Spellman is about to turn 16 and must chose between her mortal life with her friends and boyfriend Harvey (Ross Lynch) or embrace her inner witch with her aunts Zelda and Hilda (Miranda Otto and Lucy Davis, respectively).

In the trailer we see an ode to "The Exorcism," a terrifying seance and a whole lot of blood -- pretty much every horror fans dream come true. The executive producers of "Riverdale" are behind this new Sabrina, so we're not too surprised that there will be dramatic (and horrifying) twists and turns in this new 10-episode series.

"Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" debuts on Netflix Oct. 26, just in time for Halloween.

