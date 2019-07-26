The Top 15 hits from 1999 will bring on all the nostalgia

The '90s were just the best for music, weren't they? It's always fun to take a trip down memory lane, and what better way to do that than with a soundtrack from 20 years ago?

We're sure you might recognize a few -- or all -- of these: the Top 15 hits of the last year of the 20th century, according to Billboard

Warning: This might bring nostalgia or make you feel a little dated (don't worry, we're there with you).

1. "Believe" -- Cher

2. "No Scrubs" -- TLC

3. "Angel of Mine" -- Monica

4. "Heartbreak Hotel" -- Whitney Houston

5. "Baby One More Time" -- Britney Spears

6. "Kiss Me" -- Sixpence None the Richer

7. "Genie in a Bottle" -- Christina Aguilera

8. "Every Morning" -- Sugar Ray

9. "Nobody’s Supposed to be Here" -- Deborah Cox

10. "Livin’ La Vida Loca" -- Ricky Martin

11. "Where My Girls at?" -- 702

12. "If You Had My Love" -- Jennifer Lopez

13. "Slide" -- Goo Goo Dolls

14. "Have You Ever?" -- Brandy

15. "I Want it That Way" -- Backstreet Boys

