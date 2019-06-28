The very best movies screening in Orlando this week

Want to see a movie, but not sure what's worthwhile? Check out this week's lineup of acclaimed movies showing on the big screen in and around Orlando.

Toy Story 4

Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that's Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called "Forky" to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.

Boasting a Tomatometer Score of 98 percent and an Audience Score of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "'Toy Story 4' has gotten stellar reviews since its release on June 21. The New Yorker's Anthony Lane said, "[Josh] Cooley's film quickens and deepens," while Matthew Rozsa of Salon noted, "The latest installment, "Toy Story 4," is perhaps the bleakest (and most beautiful) of them all."

Midsommar

A young couple travels to Sweden to visit their friend's rural hometown and attend its mid-summer festival. What begins as an idyllic retreat quickly descends into an increasingly violent and bizarre competition at the hands of a pagan cult.

Set to be released on Wednesday, July 3, "Midsommar" already has a Tomatometer Score of 95 percent and an Audience Score of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

"This is, in other words, a less perfectly crafted nightmare than Aster's last one. But there's a deranged integrity to its sprawl, and to the filmmaker's willingness to embrace the darkest, most unsparing aspects of human desire," according to A.A. Dowd of the AV Club, while Entertainment Weekly's Leah Greenblatt said, "The skin-pricking pleasures of 'Midsommar' aren't rational, they're instinctive: a thrilling, seasick freefall into the light."

Do the Right Thing

On the hottest day of the year on a street in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn, everyone's hate and bigotry smolders and builds until it explodes into violence.

With a Tomatometer Score of 90 percent and an Audience Score of 90 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, this 1980s classic has much to recommend it.

"In the final analysis, the best thing one can say for [Spike] Lee is that he takes risks, like all true artists. For unlike most of today's filmmakers, he's not afraid to really challenge a movie audience to do some serious thinking," noted Kathleen Carroll of the New York Daily News, while the Philadelphia Inquirer's Carrie Rickey said, "[Do the Right Thing is] an exceptional film, a movie that wisely deprives you of the cozy resolutions and epiphanies so often manufactured by Hollywood. Like the film's principals, you are left feeling that you have been torched where you live."

