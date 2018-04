ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - News 6 awarded five viewers tickets to the Salsa Y Sazon Latin Food and Music Festival 2018 after they showed off their Salsa moves.

And if you want to go, tickets are still available -- you'll just have to pay for them, no matter how good your moves are.

The festival takes place Sunday at Cranes Roost Park in Altamonte Springs.

For more info about tickets, visit Salsa 98.1-FM's website.

