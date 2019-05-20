These 6 'Star Wars' Lego sets are some of the rarest in the galaxy

Legos: You know, those tiny building blocks you step on in the middle of the night and scream words that we can’t include in this article?

Turns out, like most children’s toys, they increase in value over time. So you might want to stop yourself from throwing away those little bricks -- after you dislodge them from the bottom of your feet, that is.

Here's one thing you should know up front: The big bag of miscellaneous Lego bricks you have in your basement will not be in the running to get you a big payout. When we talk about valuable Legos, we mean they need to be still-in-the-box, sealed, mint-condition sets -- in particular, "Star Wars" Lego sets.

#LEGOStarWars is turning 20 and the party is happening at #StarWarsCelebration 2019. See behind-the-scenes as the large-scale anniversary model is created. @starwars pic.twitter.com/1ABdSoUCpF — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) April 13, 2019

Whether you were a child fan or you classify yourself as an AFOL (adult fan of Lego), we’ve all created something out those tiny plastic bricks. Today, we’re reviewing six rare sets from the "Star Wars" line as Lego celebrates 20 years of Lego "Star Wars."

The Lego "Star Wars" line was first announced at the 1999 International Toy Fair. The first release was April 9 of that same year. The first sets featured scenes and characters from "Star Wars: Episode I" through Episode IV, "A New Hope." Five of the 13 new kits were based on George Lucas’ original films.

Since the spring of 1999, the Lego "Star Wars" brand has built up quite a following. Lego has released more than 700 "Star Wars"-related sets, including the largest Lego kit ever, a massive, 7,541-piece Ultimate Collector Series Millennium Falcon. OK, back to those rare sets. Without further ado ...

1. Rebel Blockade Runner 10019

Year released: 2001

Number of pieces: 1,746

This set was rereleased with a new name in May, and we're already in a backorder situation. While it's not the original, its the closet thing to it, without spending thousands of dollars.

2. TIE Interceptor Ultimate Collector Series 7181

Year released: 2000

Number of pieces: 703

3. Y-wing Attack Starfighter Ultimate Collector Series 10134

Year released: 2004

Number of pieces: 1,485

4. Death Star II Ultimate Collector Series 10143

Year released: 2005

Number of pieces: 3,447

5. X-Wing Fighter Ultimate Collector Series 7191

Year released: 2000

Number of pieces: 1,300

6. Millennium Falcon Ultimate Collector Series 10179

Year released: 2007

Number of pieces: 5,174

To celebrate its 20-year legacy, Lego has announced five anniversary sets that you can find at any Lego store. Be sure to grab one the next time you're out. You never know what it could be worth 20 years from now.

Do you have any of these sets? What was your favorite Lego set growing up?

