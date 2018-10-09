These top 15 songs from 1998 will have you reminiscing

There's nothing like music to take you back to a certain time. Weren't the late '90s just the best?

With the American Music Awards airing Tuesday night, it seemed appropriate to look back at the top 15 songs from 20 years ago.

1. Too Close - Next

2. The Boy is Mine - Brandy and Monica

3. You're Still the One - Shania Twain

4. Truly Madly Deeply - Savage Garden

5. How Do I Live - LeAnn Rimes

6. Together Again - Janet Jackson

7. All My Life - K-Ci & JoJo

8. Candle in the Wind 1997 - Elton John

9. Nice & Slow - Usher

10. I Don't Want to Wait - Paula Cole

11. How's it Going to Be - Third Eye Blind

12. No, No, No - Destiny's Child

13. My Heart Will Go On - Celine Dion

14. Gettin' Jiggy Wit it - Will Smith

15. You Make Me Wanna - Usher

