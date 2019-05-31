Check out these exciting additions coming to Netflix in June

We can officially say it feels like summer is here, right? Thankfully, Netflix is giving us some new shows and movies to watch, including comedies, thrillers, horror, family and sci-fi, to name a few.

So family night, date night or lazy Sunday is covered for June.

We can assure you there are a couple in here you've likely been patiently waiting for.

Here's what's coming your way this month:

June 3:

“Malibu Rescue: The Series”

June 4:

“Miranda Sings Live… Your Welcome”

June 5:

“Black Mirror,” season 5

June 7:

“Designated Survivor,” season 3

“3%,” season 3

“Tales of the City,” season 1

“The Chef Show,” season 1

“I Am Mother” (movie)

“The Black Godfather”

“Pachamama”

“Super Monsters Monster Pets”

June 12:

“Jo Koy: Comin’ in Hot”

“Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese”

June 14:

“Awake: The Million Dollar Game”

“Life Overtakes Me”

“Murder Mystery”

June 18:

“Adam Devine: Best Time of Our Lives”

June 19:

“Beats”

“The Edge of Democracy”

June 21:

“The Casketeers,” season 2

“The Confession Tapes,” season 2

“Girls Incarcerated,” season 2

“Mr. Iglesias”

June 24:

“Mike Epps: Only One Mike”

June 28:

"Instant Hotel," season 2

"Motown Magic," season 2

Will any of these be on your list of things to watch this summer? Which ones are you interested in? Let us know in the comment section below.

