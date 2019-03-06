This US town has world's last Blockbuster

For those who yearn for the nostalgia of browsing aisles of movies at a Blockbuster video store there is only one place left on Earth where that dream can come true. It’s in Bend, Oregon.



Oregonlive.com reports the Bend Blockbuster store management learned Monday that the only other remaining Blockbuster, in Perth, Australia, would close at the end of March.



Streaming services and RedBox vending-machine style rentals took a toll on the largest U.S. video rental chain. Blockbuster officially filed for bankruptcy in 2010. In 2014, all franchise stores offered up to 90 percent discounts before closing.

By April 2017, 10 stores existed across the entire US. While most states got rid of them years ago, Alaska was still holding onto the largest cluster of Blockbusters, reports CNN.



The final holdouts in Anchorage and Fairbanks closed last summer leaving the Oregon store as the final U.S. location.



Now there is only one place on Earth where you can make it a Blockbuster Night.

Bend's Blockbuster looks just like stores from years ago -- yellow on the inside and employees sporting blue shirts. They even have floppy disks and old computer systems.



The general manager of the Bend Blockbuster, Sandi Harding, tells Oregonlive.com the store won’t be closing any time soon because its exclusive status means tourist from around the world visit the video rental store.

