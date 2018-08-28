This 'Wheel of Fortune' parody account is possibly the best thing on the internet

NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 29: (L-R) Host Pat Sajak greets Theresa Feeney, actress Sandra Lee; April Baker, actor Montel Williams, Dolly DeSantis and actress Kristan Cunningham guess at a puzzle during a taping of 'Wheel Of Fortune Celebrity Week'…

Ladies and gentlemen, may we present to you the greatest Twitter account that has ever existed: Wheel of Fortune Answers.

Hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White have been testing contestants with their tricky word puzzles and over-the-top spinning wheel for decades, turning the show into the longest-running syndicated game show in TV history.

Most of you probably know how the show goes: Contestants spin a giant wheel to earn cash prizes while trying to figure out a word puzzle in the style of Hangman.

While there is nothing inherently funny or humorous about figuring out a word puzzle, one Twitter user took it upon themselves to have some fun with screenshots of unfinished puzzles from the iconic game show.

HELLO BRYAN pic.twitter.com/sTvmLtfoUj — Wheel Of Fortune Answers (@wofanswers) August 26, 2018

Obviously the puzzle is not supposed to read "HELLO BRYAN," but it's pretty darn funny to see what words can fit into unfinished puzzles like this one. Below are a few other made up puzzles that are too funny to ignore.

NONSTOP CLIMATE OF PANIC pic.twitter.com/VVw8B1QijN — Wheel Of Fortune Answers (@wofanswers) August 24, 2018

This one pretty much sums up 2018 thus far.

I FOUND A HAM pic.twitter.com/gjECPxkgCT — Wheel Of Fortune Answers (@wofanswers) August 23, 2018

Yay for ham!

WEALTHY MORON pic.twitter.com/NPmyRSxv8v — Wheel Of Fortune Answers (@wofanswers) August 20, 2018

Well, if the shoe fits...

A FAKE LOBSTER pic.twitter.com/xGGDQAggRx — Wheel Of Fortune Answers (@wofanswers) August 16, 2018

Not sure how a lobster could be fake, but we're here for it!

And finally, our personal favorite...

DOLLHOUSE PURGATORY pic.twitter.com/WWcwqUHFXV — Wheel Of Fortune Answers (@wofanswers) June 23, 2018

The added "Fun & Games" as the category at the bottom makes this puzzle even more hilarious.

The account @wofanswers has become so popular on Twitter that it currently has more followers than the official Wheel of Fortune account. You can see more of the hilarious (and some NSFW) tweets here.

