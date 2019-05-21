'Toy Story 4' wait almost up as last official trailer released

The anticipation is building for “Toy Story 4,” and the last official trailer released by Disney today only adds to the excitement.

We know there’s a new character being added to the mix named Forky.

The movie is centered around a summer vacation road trip for Bonnie, her family and of course her toys.

Bonnie’s new toy, Forky, escapes the RV because he doesn’t want to be a toy, and the iconic “Toy Story” characters go on an epic mission to get Forky back.

After watching the trailer, June 21 can’t get here soon enough.

