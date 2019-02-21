Trailer for Elton John biopic 'Rocketman' is out

Apparently making films about British rock stars from yesteryear is a trend right now -- hello, "Bohemian Rhapsody" -- but we're definitely not mad about it.

The first official trailer for the upcoming biopic "Rocketman," about, yep, you guessed it, Elton John, was released Thursday morning and it looks like it's about to be a wild and crazy ride.

Starring the U.K.'s newest heartthrob, Taron Egerton, director Dexter Fletcher (who finished directing "Bohemian Rhapsody" after Bryan Singer was canned) tells the story of how Reginald Dwight turned into the "Rocketman" that we all know and love -- Elton John.

From what we've seen from the trailer, Egerton fits the role of John perfectly and sounds incredible as he sings hits such as "Your Song," "Benny and the Jets" and of course "Tiny Dancer." Also, Bryce Dallas Howard plays John's mother and is wearing an incredible wig. We are so here for this movie.

"Rocketman" will come out in theaters this summer. Stay tuned!

