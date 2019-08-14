Trailer for Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' looks delightful

The last time you thought about the novel "Little Women" was probably when you had to read it in high school, but you'll be hearing a lot more about the story because the trailer for the star-studded movie just came out and it looks delightful.

Based off of Louisa May Alcott's 1868 novel, this will be the eighth time the story has been adapted for film. Director and writer Greta Gerwig is in charge of the newest adaptation.

Gerwig, who was nominated for an Oscar for directing "Ladybird," is teaming up with her "Ladybird" muse Saoirse Ronan, who will play the movie's main character, Jo March.

For those who have gotten this far in life without reading the classic novel, the story focuses, the story focuses on four sisters growing up in a small Massachusetts town and how they must rely on each other as their family faces poverty, illness and heartbreak.

In addition to Ronan, the film also stars Emma Watson ("Harry Potter"), Eliza Scanlen ("Sharp Objects") and Florence Pugh ("Midsommar") as the rest of the March sisters, as well as Laura Dern and Meryl Streep as the sisters' mother and aunt, respectively.

And who could forget Timothee Chalamet (who also starred in "Ladybird") as Laurie, the boy who tries to sweep Jo off her feet during the movie.

The trailer was released on Tuesday and it looks absolutely splendid, with Gerwig writing and directing this version of the film. Be on the lookout for it to hit theaters during the holidays.

Graham Media Group 2019