Unreleased version of Beatles classic 'While My Guitar Gently Weeps' will bring you to tears

A new, super deluxe version of the Beatles' most provocative album, known as the "White Album," comes out on Nov. 9 to celebrate 50 years of existence. The new edition of the album tells the behind-the-scenes story of how the magical foursome made one of the greatest albums of all time, and it also features a previously unreleased version of George Harrison's best song, "While My Guitar Gently Weeps."

Rolling Stone debuted the song on Thursday. It only features Harrison on guitar and vocals and Paul McCartney following along on harmonium. Throughout the take, you can hear Harrison break and ask for a microphone for McCartney, as well as toying around with some of the lyrics of the song.

This version of the song was recorded on July 25, 1968, but Rolling Stone notes that the Beatles didn't revisit the song for another three weeks in the studio. The song wasn't officially finished until Harrison brought in a good friend to help with the song, none other than Eric Clapton on lead guitar.

The super deluxe version of the White Album has 50 new and mostly unheard tracks from their sessions and will be available Nov. 9. The single version of "While My Guitar Gently Weeps (Acoustic Version, Take 2)" will be available Friday to buy or stream.

