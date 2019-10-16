U.S. Air Force Band to perform in Central Florida

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The United State Air Force Concert Band and Singing Sergeants are set to perform three shows in Central Florida over the next several days.

The band, based out of Washington, D.C., is set to perform a free concert at Peabody Auditorium in Daytona Beach at 7 p.m. Wednesday, as well as at the Marketplace Stage at Disney Springs at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday night. Tickets are not required to attend the performances at Disney Springs, but free tickets are available for pickup at the Peabody Auditorium box office for Wednesday's performance.

It's all part of a 12-day concert tour through Florida.

News 6 was there at Daytona Beach's Peabody Auditorium where members of the band were rehearsing some songs, including a new presidential medley.

"They'll see and hear patriotic marches, patriotic favorites," Maj. Jason Plosch said. "A tribute to our presidents all the way from FDR to President Trump. Some of their favorite moments from their tenure in the White House."

The band also got some material to set aside for their performances at Disney Springs.

The U.S. Air Force band has been around since Franklin Delano Roosevelt was in the White House and performs around 1,500 times a year all across the U.S. and abroad.

The band even became a viral sensation in 2013 and 2014 for its flash mobs.

"We jumped right in there with 180 members of the Air Force band," Plosch said.

Chief Master Sgt. Ryan Carson has been a part of the U.S. Air Force band for 20 years.

"There's no better feeling than to know we've had a connection beyond the music with somebody," he said. "Each person is going to walk out of here with something different."

Despite all the new songs they'll learn, Carson said the most difficult song is always the national anthem.

"That's the only song that still makes me nervous," he said. "We stand on the stage representing the county and representing the Air Force. And if we don't get that right, that's a big deal. It just connects on such a real level."

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.