Victory Casino Cruises hosts 'Survivor' casting call

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. - Victory Casino Cruises is hosting a "Survivor" casting call.
The event will take place Sunday, April 28, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Casting call participants will be required to adhere to eligibility requirements and sign a video release form.
All participants must bring a valid driver’s license for identification and age verification.
One-minute auditions will be recorded for each contestant.
Applicants are encouraged to creatively express why they should be considered for "Survivor."
Victory Casino Cruises is located at:
- 180 Christopher Columbus Drive
- Port Canaveral, FL 32920
Good luck!
