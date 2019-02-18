Victory Casino Cruises hosts 'Survivor' casting call

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. - Victory Casino Cruises is hosting a "Survivor" casting call.

The event will take place Sunday, April 28, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Casting call participants will be required to adhere to eligibility requirements and sign a video release form.

All participants must bring a valid driver’s license for identification and age verification.

One-minute auditions will be recorded for each contestant.

Applicants are encouraged to creatively express why they should be considered for "Survivor."

Victory Casino Cruises is located at:

180 Christopher Columbus Drive

Port Canaveral, FL 32920

Good luck!

