Video shows Wallenda performers fall from high-wire in Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. - Sheriff's officials released video Thursday of a terrifying high-wire fall involving famous acrobat Nik Wallenda and several other performers.

The Sarasota County sheriff released video of the fall, which happened during a practice session in February 2017.

Five performers fell 25 to 40 feet as they practiced for an eight-person pyramid. The victims suffered injuries ranging from broken bones to scrapes.

Wallenda was part of the practice but did not fall.

The Fabulous Wallendas, including Nik, performed the same act at a dress rehearsal the next day, with the blessing of those who were injured in the fall.

