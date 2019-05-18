Vineyard Vines arrives at Target stores for a limited time

The whale has arrived! The collection from prep clothing giant Vineyard Vines has officially been unveiled at Target. Fans of the smiling pink whale can find the store's preppy and colorful outfits on Target's website and on their shelves. Shoppers are expected to scoop up the limited collection's merchandise quickly.

The limited-release collection includes clothing for men, women, children and babies as well as pet accessories, home décor, kitchen items like dinnerware and silverware and outdoor equipment including beach chairs and umbrellas.

Customers can shop over 300 new items, and the price tags range from $2 to $120. Most items in the new collection cost $35 and under.

“Vineyard Vines is a brand that our guests know and love and one that exemplifies our shared sense of optimism and joy through their use of bold colors and prints,” said Mark Tritton, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer at Target. “We worked closely with the Vineyard Vines team to create a collection of well-designed, affordable items that are meant to bring people together, whether it’s for a shared meal with friends or a family trip to the beach. Launching just as summer kicks off, this is the perfect collection to help our guests create lasting memories with family and friends, all season long.”

Target is no stranger to collaborating with well-know fashion icons. Lilly Pulitzer, Missoni, Alexander McQueen and Justin Timberlake’s William Rast have partnered with Target in the past. Pulitzer's collection sold out in minutes during its release in April 2015.

“Our partnership with Target allows us to share our brand with more people than ever before,” Ian Murray, CEO and co-founder of Vineyard Vines told Target.

Shep Murray, CEO and co-founder of Vineyard Vines, added “We are excited to collaborate with Target, a brand that shares many of our same values including fun, optimism and innovation. We look forward to testing out new product categories and ultimately spreading our message of ‘Every day should feel this good’ in a new and fun way.”

The Vineyard Vines collection is available until July 13 while supplies last, Target said. So run out or hop online to snag something today before it's all gone.

Background

Brothers Shep and Ian Murray founded Vineyard Vines in 1998 after quiting their nine to five office jobs. They decided to sell neck-ties depicting the finer things in life. They took inspiration from the summers they spent on Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. Now the company has over 100 stores, and its items are sold in over 600 specialty and department stores.

